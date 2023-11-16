The Star Tribune on Thursday announced the hiring of a new chief financial officer and a vice president for brand and communications.

Stephanie Ness, of Target Corp., will take the role of CFO following the retirement of Chuck Brown, a 25-year Star Tribune veteran. Chris Iles, of the Minnesota Twins, will take the vice president position.

The two executive-level hires are joining Minnesota's largest print and digital daily newspaper at a time when the company is undergoing a period of change and growth. Steve Grove, the state's former Employment and Economic Development commissioner, became chief executive and publisher earlier this year and has implemented sweeping changes in the months since, including creating new positions and eliminating others. Last week, the Star Tribune announced three new leadership roles to oversee news coverage and digital strategy within the newsroom.

"It's a win for the Star Tribune and for Minnesota to have these two seasoned, dynamic leaders join our organization at a time of great change," Grove said. "Stephanie brings extraordinary leadership and management skills to our team, along with a sharp analytical mind that will help us reimagine our structure and investments to better serve Minnesotans. Chris brings over a decade of leadership experience in brand, communications and innovation, which will serve us well as we transform the Star Tribune to better serve our audience. I can't wait for them both to get started."

Ness began her career in investment banking and has spent 13 years at Target, where she has held multiple finance positions. Most recently, she led finance transformation efforts for the company's financial planning and analysis team, serving as chief of staff for the head of finance planning and analysis.

"I'm excited to bring the skills and the experiences I gained at Target to a new company, and at a point of our history where we're on the cusp of doing some pretty innovative work," Ness said. "Additionally, one of the things that is really important to me is the community piece of it. The Star Tribune is a very well-known, established media company in the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota, and so the opportunity to give back to something that's so close to my community and is so important to the community was also an exciting proposition."

Iles has spent 15 years with the Twins, most recently serving as senior director for brand experience and innovation. In that role, he developed the team's partnership with Techstars, a pre-seed investor that provides mentorship to fledgling companies.

"I see a lot of parallels with what is happening in the media industry and what is happening in the sports industry. Really, people have never had more options for what to do with their discretionary time, attention and income," Iles said. "To get to play a role in helping save what is the cornerstone of our democracy, in my mind, is incredibly meaningful and will be incredibly meaningful work."

Ness will start Nov. 27, Iles on Dec. 4.