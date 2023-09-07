Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

September in Minnesota may be known for leaf watching, football and corn mazes. But for the shop-local lover's delight, this month also means the start of fall fashion shows.

In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of events featuring the latest collections from local designers and what's in store at Twin Cities area boutiques. If you're looking to see the latest of what the Twin Cities area has to offer, here are some shows to get you started:

Soul Train: Keiona Cook (Qe'Bella Couture) and the Luxe Streetwear Team are joining forces for this fundraiser on behalf of Lovely's Sewing & Arts Collective, which teaches youth to create, sell and learn about financial literacy. In addition to featured designers, students from the collective will model fashions they made in class. (6 p.m. Sept. 11. $30-$150. Mosaic, 817 5th Av. S., Mpls. bit.ly/soultrainmn.)

Man Down: This menswear show is also a fundraiser for mental health. Designers include Anyse Fashion, Black Beauty 6, Creek, Jordan Carpenter Fashion, msp6ft and Venci. (5 p.m. Sept. 14. Free, but reservations required. The Luminare, 770 SE 9th St., Mpls. bit.ly/ManDownMN.)

Evolve: Fall collections by emerging and established local designers with the theme "You Got the Look." Fashions by Alma Mia, Danielle Everine, Dottir and others. (1 p.m. Sept. 17. $65-$95. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. bit.ly/EvolveFall23.)

Martin Patrick 3: At the annual All Black Attire Party and men's fashion show, guests are invited to sparkle, mingle and shop. (5 p.m. Sept. 20. Free, reservations required. 212 3rd Av. N., Mpls. bit.ly/MartinPatrick.)

The Cognac Experience and Fashion Show: A fusion of fashion and spirit tastings by Remy Martin. Presented by Black Fashion Week Minnesota. (7 p.m. Sept. 22. $20-$50. Glass House, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls. facebook.com/bfwmn.)

Rosé and Slay Fashion Soiree: Fashions by an array of designers presented by Black Fashion Week MN. (3 p.m. Sept. 23. $20-$50. Canopy by Hilton, 708 S. 3rd St., Mpls. facebook.com/bfwmn; bit.ly/roseslay.)

Brown Girl Magic: Black Fashion Week MN presents designers Victoria Genzel, Xpensive, Trash SCRAPS and Madeline Madden. (7 p.m. Sept. 28. $20-$60. W Minneapolis, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com/bfwmn.)

Nail and Fashion Show: Presented by Black Fashion Week MN, a nail competition among BrisCrazyClawz, JoNailz Hause of Nails, Her Nailboxx and Petty Gal Nails. (7 p.m. Sept. 29. $20-$45. The Neu Neu, 514 N. 3rd St., Mpls. facebook.com/bfwmn.)

Fashionopolis: Fashion and food merge for an interactive evening of runway designs and spirit samplings sponsored by Mpls.St.Paul magazine. (6 p.m. Oct. 6. $75-$200. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. bit.ly/fashionopolis23.)

Joynoelle Runway Show: A first look at designer Joy Teiken's latest collection, inspired by oceans, the health of our coral reefs, wildlife and beyond. The Minneapolis Club event starts with a champagne reception and live Parisian accordion music in the library before guests head to the Mayfair Ballroom for the show. (7 p.m. Oct. 26. $50. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. joynoelle.com.)

M1750: Harper Casler, Legacy Vintage, hihi Creative and Joshua McGarvey present their runway looks. (6 p.m. Nov. 2. $50. Urban Daisy, 1621 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls.; bit.ly/UrbanDaisy.)

Star Tribune staff reporter Melissa Walker contributed to this story.