Wyn Starks may or may not win this season of "America's Got Talent." But he's already accomplished one memorable feat: He touched judge Sofia Vergara's soul.

The Minneapolis native earned two standing ovations Tuesday during his emotional performance on the hit reality-competition series, easily scoring a pass to the next round. Based on the reaction from the judges and studio audience, he might be a real contender for the title.

Starks, who lives in Nashville, seemed bashful when he took the stage and told the judges that he would be doing one of his original songs called "Who I Am." He then revealed that he was dedicating the number to his twin brother, Kenny, who recently died.

Vergara, best known for "Modern Family," began to weep during the soaring ballad.

"I lost my brother, too," she said after he was done. "I cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin because that bond has to be something unexplainable."

Fellow judge Heidi Klum expressed her support: "Simon, how can we make this a hit?"

The record executive, who played a pivotal role in One Direction's formation, didn't seem opposed to the idea.

"This could be a life-changing moment for you," he said to Starks, who by then was shedding a few tears of his own.

Starks, who was working in hotel hospitality before being laid off during the pandemic, has already had modest success on Spotify and YouTube, mostly because of "Circles," a single off his 2020 EP.

He's not the only competitor with Minnesota connections to pass the auditions. Former Vikings star Bryant McKinnie is part of an NFL players choir that also wowed judges last month. Live rounds start in August. "AGT" airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, KARE, Ch 11.