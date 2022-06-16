Kyle Hanson, a Minneapolis Public Housing Authority director, has been named the first executive director of Agate Housing and Services, the Minneapolis nonprofit formed by the merger last year of St. Stephen's Human Services and House of Charity.

Hanson, who directs housing policy and housing choice voucher programs for the authority, will join Agate Housing on July 18.

He has more than two decades of experience working in nonprofits and with the housing authority, and is an ordained pastor with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

"I am so excited to step into leadership at Agate Housing and Services during this pivotal time for the organization," Hanson said in a statement.

St. Stephen's Human Services and House of Charity, both longstanding nonprofits in Minneapolis, merged in 2021 and adopted the Agate name last month. Last year, it served more than 5,000 homeless people, providing street outreach, emergency shelter beds, food, housing, mental health services and other programs.

Agate, which has about 150 employees, is seeking state funding for a new $10 million shelter in south Minneapolis that would free up one of two downtown shelters for housing.

The nonprofit also is in the process of rebuilding House of Charity's downtown food service building that was heavily damaged by fire in January. Renovations are slated to wrap up this fall.