Minneapolis police released a picture of a suspect they say fatally shot someone this week and then fled in a black minivan.

The suspect allegedly shot a man after a short verbal interaction Wednesdaynear the W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue intersection in north Minneapolis.

The shooting may have been a random act, according to a Minneapolis police news release issued Friday.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying and finding the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as Black, in his mid-20s and with a medium build, according to the release. The suspect is about 6 feet tall with medium-length dreadlocks and a mustache. The vehicle is possibly a Dodge Caravan with horizontal chrome door trim and five-spoke rims.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911. Police say the man maybe armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.