The Minneapolis Police Department will partner with Hyundai this week to give drivers free security upgrades amid a surge of auto thefts across the nation.

On Nov. 10 and 11 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building at 10 W. Lake St., technicians will upgrade certain Hyundai vehicles, fixing "an issue that leaves them vulnerable to theft." Hyundai owners without that issue can still get a free steering-wheel lock.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. No appointment or paperwork is required. Officials say that the process will take around a half-hour and that there will a heated tent with seats and bathrooms for waiting drivers.

Such updates come amid a yearslong surge in auto thefts across Minnesota and the nation. Officials say the social media challenge "Kia Boys" is to blame. Videos of youth exposing a security flaw in certain Kia and Hyundai models led to an 836% surge in the theft of those vehicles throughout the Twin Cities last year.

Attorney General Keith Ellison has since launched an investigation into the car companies to determine if they violated Minnesota's consumer protection and public nuisance laws.

Minneapolis police say the following models will be eligible for the free security upgrade: 2018-22 Accent; 2011-22 Elantra; 2013-20 Elantra GT; 2013-14 Genesis Coupe; 2018-22 Kona; 2020-21 Palisade; 2013-22 Santa Fe; 2013-18 Santa Fe Sport; 2019 Santa Fe XL; 2011-19 Sonata; 2011-22 Tucson; 2012-17, 2019-21 Veloster; V2020-21 Venue.

Drivers are asked to arrive on the Blaisdell Avenue S. side of the parking lot, where a greeter will be stationed.