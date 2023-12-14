The Minneapolis police union is seeking the intervention of a state mediator to help resolve its ongoing contract talks with the city after public negotiations stalled last month.

Officer wages have remained a sticking point since collective bargaining began in September. Since then, three-hour biweekly meetings have been "ineffective," said Sgt. Sherral Schmidt, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. The union opted to file for mediation on Dec. 1.

The move comes one month after the City Council rejected a $15 million incentives package aimed at replenishing MPD's depleted ranks.

City leaders and Federation officials had reached a tentative agreement on hiring and retention that would pay $18,000 to eligible police officers in three installments over the next two and a half years, as well as $15,000 in incentive bonuses for new hires.

As of October, the Minneapolis Police Department employed 573 officers — with 28 on long-term leave — down from about 900 in 2020, said spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten. Frey and O'Hara say replenishing the ranks is critical to maintaining the downward trends in violent crime the city has seen this year, a respite from a sharp rise in homicides and record gun violence over the past three years.

But in an 8-5 vote last month, City Council rejected the package following a contentious hourslong meeting. Critics objected to the estimated $15 million price tag — drawing from $19 million one-time infusion of state funds — and questioned whether the incentives would work.

Moving forward, the police union says that mediation offers the "most efficient path forward" to settling their contract.

"We spent weeks negotiating recruitment and retention bonuses that the City Council rejected," Schmidt said in a statement to the media. "We believe that any negotiated agreement will meet the same fate."

"We look forward to negotiating a fair contract that includes the competitive wages and benefits many of the City Council members mentioned in their testimony, as important to pieces to recruiting and retaining officers."

A public bargaining session originally slated for Dec. 20 has been cancelled as the city awaits a decision by the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS).

"If BMS determines mediation would be useful, it will schedule a meeting with the City and the union to begin the mediation process," a city spokesman said in a statement. "The City looks forward to continuing the bargaining process with the Police Federation during mediation."

The city's current police labor agreement was adopted in March 2022 in an 8-5 City Council vote and expired Dec. 31. That contract included raises and $7,000 retention bonuses for officers, but lacked many of the disciplinary changes activists demanded to rein in misconduct on the force.

