The Minneapolis Police Department said Wednesday that officers have arrested a 16-year-old male who was wanted in connection to a recent, nonfatal shooting of an officer on duty.

In August, officer Jacob Spies was wounded by automatic gunfire while using an unmarked car to pursue a robbery suspect. Spies, a seven-year veteran of the department, was treated and discharged the same night. Two people have already been charged in federal court for their alleged involvement in Spies' shooting.

Minneapolis officers and colleagues from other agencies were out Tuesday on what the department called a "focused enforcement detail designed to disrupt criminal activity and impact the occurrences of gun-related crimes and illegal narcotics activity" in an MPD news release.

Officers in two Minneapolis squad cars conducted a traffic stop just after 7:10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dowling and Morgan avenues N. Inside the vehicle was a 16-year-old who had already been charged by petition in juvenile court. The Star Tribune typically does not identify juvenile suspects by name.

Also facing charges are Frederick Leon Davis, 19, charged with second-degree attempted murder, and Nevaeh Page, 20, charged with aiding an offender.