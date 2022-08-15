Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday proposed that the city spend more money on police, mental health teams and traffic control agents as local leaders work to create a new safety office and transition to a new form of government.

The mayor's proposal — which calls for $1.6 billion in spending in 2023 and $1.7 billion in 2024 — also includes money for programs aimed at improving the quality of public housing, treating opioid addiction and combating climate change.

Frey is expected to make his first pitch for the proposal during a budget address that begins at 10 a.m. Monday. It's the first time that Frey will make the speech in-person since 2019. In recent years, he has recorded the speech elsewhere — and the city has uploaded it online — to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor's budget address marks the beginning of a months-long negotiation process with the City Council. For seven of the council's 13 members — those serving their first terms — this will be the first time negotiating a budget, and their only time doing it before their seats come up for re-election next year.

Parts of the process will also feel new to veteran council members, who are for the first time in recent memory negotiating two years worth of budgets in one shot. Supporters hope the change will eventually allow elected officials to take a more critical look at programs' performance as they're making spending decisions.

To cover the costs of his spending plan, Frey is relying in part on a property tax levy increase of 6.5% in 2023 and 6.2% in 2024. The city estimates that the owner of a median-priced home — a value that has risen to $319,000 in a housing market that continues to shift in the wake of the pandemic — would pay about $1,835 next year.

The proposal provides details about how the city might up set up a new Office of Community Safety, which has been at the center of Frey's plans for transforming public safety after George Floyd's murder. The office is set to have a roughly $1.1 million budget, enough to cover the salaries of newly confirmed Commissioner Cedric Alexander, an executive assistant, a chief of staff, a spokesperson and two others focused on strategic communications.

The city offices that report to the commissioner — police, fire, 911, emergency management, and a newly formed Office of Neighborhood Services, which is expected to house violence prevention programs — will each have their own separate budgets.

Frey's proposed police budget includes money to cover the costs of four recruit classes aimed at bringing in 160 officers each year. After accounting for resignations and retirements, the city estimated its budget would cover an average of 731 officers in 2023 and 835 in 2024.

It also includes a combined $5 million to cover the costs of potential consent decrees. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether the city's Police Department has engaged in a "pattern and practice" of illegal conduct, including whether officers used excessive force. The city is currently negotiating a court-enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which found the department engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination over the course of a decade.

The proposal includes plans to expand the city's Behavioral Crisis Response Teams, which use civilians to respond to some mental health calls, so that they can eventually operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would also expand a traffic control unit that dispatches civilians to handle some complaints.

The proposal also includes funding for programs that help business owners reduce their carbon emissions by installing solar panels, upgrading appliances or making other changes, and money to hire a new employee to help expand tree coverage in the city.

It includes plans to use money from a landmark settlement with opioid distributors to support groups that offer addiction treatment, with the providers to be chosen based on proposals they submit. The proposal also continues funding for affordable housing programs run by the city and gives aid to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to help it update its buildings.

This story is developing and will be updated.