A man has pleaded guilty to murder for shooting a stranger during a brief encounter in Minneapolis at a Lake Street convenience store earlier this year.

Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis, entered his plea Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop at 1700 E. Lake St.

Stubblefield remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on Nov. 29, when attorneys for both sides will argue over his punishment.

According to the criminal complaint, Decker was in town to help a woman move, and they stopped at the store shortly before midnight on March 24 for a beverage. Decker decided to leave after a security guard told him that he needed to wear a mask to remain inside.

On his way out, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet. After Decker denied the accusation, Stubblefield spit in his face and shot him.

Stubblefield told police that he shot Decker, the complaint read. He said he told Decker, "You can say 'excuse me' " after the physical contact was made, and Decker responded with the epithet. Decker repeated the epithet and either pushed or touched him, Stubblefield told police.

Stubblefield said he then shot Decker and threw the gun in the river.

