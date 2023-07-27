Murder charges were filed Thursday against a 20-year-old Minneapolis man for a late-night shooting over the weekend that killed one Minneapolis woman and injured another woman at an apartment near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Calon Markus Hatchett stands accused of second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of Tonia A. Powell, 30, of Minneapolis, and a 24-year-old woman who was last reported to be in critical condition at HCMC. Hatchett is being held in the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police arrested Hatchett late Monday after authorities identified Powell, who was shot around midnight in the 3100 block of E. 58th Street E., just north of the airport. The other woman has not been identified by authorities.

In a GoFundMe page, Heaven Lacy identifies herself as the other gunshot victim and mother of two toddler boys. She said Powell was her girlfriend.

"A man had murdered my girlfriend in front of my apartment building, then proceeded to come into my apartment and shoot at me three times piercing my chest and lungs," the fundraiser said. "I am currently in the ICU unit learning how to use my muscles and heal as well as dealing with nightmares from the trauma..."

A Facebook account for Lacy shows her publicly grieving the loss of Powell, naming Hatchett as the suspect and vowing to get justice.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment building on East 58th Street.

Powell was lying unconscious on the front steps of the building covered in blood from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers found 10mm discharged casings outside the apartment and heard the other victim saying she was unable to open the door. Officers forced entry.

"C-Man shot me," she told police.

Medics transported Powell to HCMC, where she was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

The other woman is expected to survive and underwent surgery. Investigators interviewed her at HCMC, but she could only communicate through written notes because of injuries.

She wrote that she knew Hatchett because he used to allegedly sell drugs in the apartment building. When shown a photograph of him, she "gave an emotional response that caused the alarms on her medical monitoring equipment to go off and nurses to rush in the room," the complaint states.

Investigators learned from other cases that "C-Man" is Hatchett. When he was arrested in downtown Minneapolis, a Glock 10mm was inside his backpack. It matched the casings found outside, and later inside, the apartment, according to the Minneapolis Crime Lab.

In another hospital interview with the surviving victim, she said she was watching a movie with Powell when Hatchett knocked on their door. Powell went to smoke marijuana with him and then she heard them arguing followed by gunshots.

When she went to check on Powell, she said Hatchett entered her apartment and shot her before fleeing.

Hatchett has three other pending cases against him, including two for first-degree aggravated robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.