Minneapolis Public Schools' Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox announced her cabinet members and their positions in an email Tuesday to department leaders and principals.

Eric Moore, previously the senior officer of equity, research and accountability, will move into the role of senior advisor to the superintendent, focused on the comprehensive district design and student enrollment. Moore has been on leave since spring when a string of text messages between Moore and a teachers union president was publicized in a blog claiming the messages suggest Moore wanted the superintendent job.

Under Cox's new organizational structure, Moore's previous job has been eliminated, as were other senior officer roles, including in operations and communications. The work led by those roles will continue within the superintendent's office, according to the email Cox wrote. The executive director of college and career readiness position was also eliminated and the district will be hiring an executive director of student support services.

Other changes include:

Ryan Strack, the district's administrator of board and government relations will move into a new role of assistant to the superintendent and board. He will work as the chief advisor to the superintendent, handling the day-to-day operations of the district and superintendent's office.

Shawn Harris-Berry, who was serving as an associate superintendent, will move into a new role as senior officer of schools, overseeing the district's associate superintendents, the athletics office and the contract alternative schools department.

Ibrahima Diop will move into the role of leading both the district's finance and operational departments. He was previously the senior financial officer.

Derek Francis will also move from his role as manager of counseling services to become the executive director of equity and school climate.

"I am so excited about our team, and I believe this updated structure will help us align to the goals of the strategic plan," Cox wrote in the email.