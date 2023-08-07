The song is called "Always," and it's the latest one to suggest that Minneapolis gospel star Jovonta Patton is always going to find nationwide support for his independently made music.

Patton, 33, is riding high at No. 1 again on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with "Always," a single off his latest album that came out in March, aptly titled "Established." It's the sixth time Patton has landed a song or album at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

However, the singer, producer, choir director and church leader made it clear he is still not taking these top rankings for granted in a Facebook post last week, when he asked his followers to call radio stations to request the song to help push it No. 1 from No. 3.

"I'm battling between amazing giants like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary's Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, Pastor Mike Jr. for that #1 spot," he wrote. "It's super ruff because they have the names and the track record so you sometimes feel like, 'Welp, I don't stand a chance.'"

A crescendoing call-and-response song, "Always" features such refrains as, "Father, please heal me," and "Father, provide for me," each one with the word "always" dropped in for reinforcement. It's available via most streaming platforms and on physical CDs of the "Established" album, issued on Patton's record label, Newton Street Entertainment.

The Edison High School graduate and longtime North Side fixture — who was named one of the Star Tribune's 10 Current Black Minnesota Musicians You Need to Know last year — first landed a No. 1 in Billboard in 2016, when he topped the gospel album chart with his self-released collection, "Family Living."

Since then, Patton has built up a team to further promote his albums, and he built a national reputation as a performer, too. He just performed at the pre-party for the Stellar Awards in Las Vegas last month.

Alongside his wife, Symone Patton, he has also been busy of late building up a new "pop-up church" called The Wave, which hosts services every Sunday at 1:45 p.m. at 1922 25th Av. N. in Minneapolis (also home to New Creation Baptist Church). In a video posted from this past Sunday's service, Symone made quite a big display praising her husband — and God, of course — for delivering another No. 1, with Patton looking on in fainting amazement.

Upon hearing the news, Jovonta said, "My praise is always my response for being No. 1. God did it again."