Maria Kochiras knew about Lake Point, the towering residential high-rise at W. Lake Street and Dean Parkway.

After all, the 20-story building across the street from Bde Maka Ska had long been a fixture in the popular area.

"I had known it since it was built," she said. "It has the best views in town, period."

About 14 years ago, Kochiras was able to enjoy those views when she moved into a 16th-floor unit.

"We bought two condos," she said. "My mom and sister bought one; I bought the other."

Rooms with views

Over the years, Kochiras spruced up the unit, including refinishing the original inlaid flooring.

"It's this beautiful parquet that would cost a fortune to replicate," she said. "It goes around the whole" unit.

Because she loves to entertain, she updated the galley kitchen with modern appliances. She also took down an interior wall to bring in more natural light — and allow for more vistas.

"Taking down the wall made it a full 360," she said. "You can literally turn anywhere and you have a view. When you look out of the living room and from the balcony, you get unobstructed views of lake Bde Maka Ska. From other windows, you see Cedar Lake. Every window gets a lake view."

Turning the key

Now it's time for someone else to enjoy those views. Her mom moved back to Edina, where Kochiras grew up, and she followed suit.

"I want to be in the same place as my family," she said. "We have two rentals in Edina in the same building so we can be together."

In addition to the views, Kochiras said, the condo offers an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, ample storage space and a "huge" owner's suite with a walk-in closet and vanity dressing area.

Building amenities include a gym, swimming pool and two party rooms, one with a terrace offering 360-degree views.

"It's gorgeous. I've thrown more parties than I can remember and spilling out onto the patio," she said. "It's a view of the lake, the park, the [Calhoun] Beach Club and all of those things."

Kochiras, a vice president at Cargill, said the condo was convenient for when she traveled for work. "You can go two weeks at a time and not worry about anything," she said.

Listing agent Cari Ann Carter said the place is ideal for snowbirds and those who travel frequently for work and want to just lock the door and leave.

"It's a 24/7 secured, full-service concierge building, which is rare. You never have to worry about package deliveries or mail collection," she said. And when you are here, "it's right across the lake so you have access to biking, kayaking, shopping. And you're a block from the grocery store and all these restaurants."

Cari Ann Carter (CariAnnCarter@edinarealty.com; 612-926-9999) of the Cari Ann Carter group, a division of Edina Realty, has the $500,000 listing.