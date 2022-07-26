Minneapolis can enforce the sweeping 2040 Comprehensive Plan that guides development in the city while it appeals a court decision tossing the document aside, a Hennepin County judge ruled Tuesday.

Hennepin County Judge Joseph Klein wrote in a six-page order that he sought to weigh environmental concerns brought by local activists against the city's arguments that blocking it from enforcing the plan would cause a cascade of logistical and legal problems.

"There is little doubt that this case presents an important legal question," Klein wrote, noting that it was the first of its kind in Minnesota. "In a case of first impression that is of such potential import, as is the present case, this court acknowledges the prudence of a stay pending an appeal."

The case threatens to upend the 2040 Plan, which was dubbed one of the most progressive housing policies in the nation when it eliminated single-family zoning, clearing the way for the construction of more duplexes and triplexes. It also allowed for the creation of "indoor villages" to increase the number of beds available for people experiencing homelessness and laid the foundation on which the city's transportation plans, zoning updates and a slew of other ordinances were crafted.

Klein blocked the city from enforcing the plan last month, and the city filed an appeal. His order on Tuesday grants the city a reprieve — for now — and allows it to use the plan while that appeal is pending.

At the heart of the case is a question of whether the city needed to do an environmental review for the 2040 Plan or whether it could choose instead to evaluate projects on an individual basis.

Three groups who sued the city in 2018 — Smart Growth Minneapolis, the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis and Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds — argued that a full build-out of the 2040 Plan could cause environmental damage and the city should have conducted a review required under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA).

Attorneys for the city, meanwhile, argued that it was unlikely the plan would reach its full scale anytime soon and that officials could instead review each project's impact individually.

"The full build-out presumption and whether a comprehensive zoning plan is an appropriate stage at which to bring a challenge under MERA are important questions of law, and their ultimate resolution will have lasting implications for a large metropolitan community," Klein wrote in his order Tuesday.

In court arguments earlier this month, the city said it could face lawsuits if it doesn't have a proper development plan in place and that forcing it to revert to a prior plan while the appeal is pending would drain city resources and throw near-term development into doubt. Jack Perry, an attorney for the groups who brought the lawsuit, argued that the city had yet to provide evidence to back up its "bold allegation."

"Quite plainly," Klein wrote, "there is risk to the City under both scenarios."

He added: "Because the City has pledged to conduct environmental reviews on a project-by-project basis and because the appeal period is short compared to the duration of the comprehensive plan, the court finds any potential environmental harm is not irreparable or disproportionate."

In a call Tuesday, Perry said the groups that brought the lawsuit don't intend to challenge the judge's order, in part because the appeal is moving at a swift pace, with the possibility that a hearing could happen as early as this fall.

"He has very carefully analyzed the risks at issue and prudently issues an order that advises the city of its risk under both scenarios," Perry said. "I think that's the key: The city is in a dilemma, and it is of their own creation."

The city didn't immediately comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.