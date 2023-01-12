Thirteen people showed up at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control on Wednesday to give up their animals. At a time of year when the pound typically doesn't receive many, its skeleton staff are getting crushed by an unprecedented wave of surrenders that have pushed intake up 60% from the same time last year.

Just three animal care technicians — not including veterinarians and vet techs that cover the medical side of things — are caring for roughly 100 animals, seven days a week.

"We have never seen that before, so we're like 'What is happening? What can we do?'" said volunteer coordinator Madison Weissenborn. "For the love of God please help us."

The city put out a call Wednesday for those interested in adopting or foster any of the animals. All adoption fees are waived. The animals will be completely vaccinated, sterilized, micro-chipped and take-home-ready.

On Wednesday afternoon, the shelter's three wings were full of whimpering, wide-eyed dogs pawing at their kennel gates for attention. Pit mixes are the most common breed available. There were also a pair of cats.

Shelter supervisor Danielle Joerger moved down the cell block, dispensing treats and pets.

About a third of the animals housed at the shelter are protective custody legal cases. The city shelter deals with neglect and cruelty rescues, including dogfighting survivors, as well as dogs that have bitten people and must be kept in quarantine for observation, Joerger said. Another third were surrendered, with owners frequently citing housing issues.

Many are strays. There's the lithe one-year-old German Shepard Shrek, who came in unneutered but adept at shaking paws on command. And Beullah, a three-year-old deaf American Bulldog. An elderly tan and white pit mix named Carmela was just displaced from a house fire earlier this week. Staff don't know where her owners are, but hope next-of-kin will claim her soon. Then there's Macaroni Bob, a handsome one-year-old tuxedo pit mix who was picked up off the street in tow with another dog named Jenny Penne — so called because the staff were really hungry at intake that day.

Northeast Minneapolis resident Karla Grotting took Jenny Penne home about an hour before the shelter closed on Wednesday. Grotting and her husband Tom (the frozen pants guy) are easing into fostering after their 13-year-old rescue Beagle, Gus, passed away.

"Our kids are grown. We don't have any pets. And we just felt like we could maybe help Jenny out and Jenny could give us a little love back," Grotting said.

Penne, happy as a clam, did not stop for comment.

Dogs at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, 212 17th Ave. N., get two kennels each — one for play and another for waste. They're taken out multiple times a day for training, enrichment and exercise. The shelter accepts every animal regardless of health, age, breed or behavior.

While there is space to hold more animals because each dog could go down to a single kennel, it would further reduce their limited space and comfort. Staff are exhausted and need the public's help fostering and adopting, Weissenborn said.

For those interested in a pet, information is available on the city's website.