Mill City Museum is in the running for best history museum in the nation in a USA Today contest. And your vote can help.

Voters have until 11 a.m. on Feb. 13 to cast their ballot for the Minnesota museum as part of the Reader's Choice 2023 contest. The museum, which is currently in fifth place, is up against some heavy hitters like the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Ohio and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The winning museums will be announced Feb. 24. Votes can be cast once per day until the competition ends.

The Mill City Museum on the Mississippi riverfront was built within what's left of the Washburn A Mill, now a historic landmark. One of the largest and most advanced flour mills of its time, it made Minneapolis the flour milling capital of the world from 1880 to 1930.

Museum visitors travel through a giant elevator while experiencing the sights and sounds of workers and machines during its heyday, sample treats at the baking lab and enjoy the panoramic view from the observation deck.

Vote for the museum here.