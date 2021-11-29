Mikko Koivu's No.9 will soon hang above the ice inside Xcel Energy Center.

The former longtime Wild captain will have his jersey retired on March 13 before the Wild faces the Predators, the team announced Monday. Koivu will be the first player in Wild history to have his jersey retired.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Mikko Koivu will be the first player in team history to have his jersey retired," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "Mikko did so many great things for our organization on the ice and in our community during his 15-year career here. He truly deserves this honor and I look forward to celebrating this historic moment with his family and all our passionate fans at Xcel Energy Center on March 13."

Koivu retired in February, less than a month into last season after a short stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets following his exit from the Wild. The team decided not to bring back Koivu when his contract expired during the 2020 offseason, ending his 15-year run with the organization.

Drafted sixth overall by the Wild in 2001, Koivu is the franchise's all-time leader in games (1,028) and points (709).

A one-time Selke Trophy finalist as the league's best defensive forward and first full-time captain in Wild history, the Finnish native was the 55th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with the same team.

"No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild," General Manger Bill Guerin said in a statement. "He was a fiery competitor and a fantastic captain both on and off the ice. Mikko is the franchise leader in so many categories, but the impact he made in our community and the connections he made with Wild fans, will live on forever. We look forward to sharing this special honor with Mikko and all of our great fans on March 13."

Mikko Koivu career statistics