Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said first baseman Miguel Sano will go to the 10-day injured list because of his left knee injury, an injury suffered while celebrating Tuesday's walkoff victory.

Sano sat out the following three games before appearing in Saturday's game, which he left early with continued pain.

Baldelli also said Monday there would be further evaluation, but the injury might require a surgical procedure, although no decision has been made yet.

Luis Arraez will man first base in Sano's absence, with potential backup from Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez.

Sano is batting .093 so far this season, with five hits in 54 at-bats. he has one home run and 21 strikeouts.

After Sunday's game, the Twins also sent catcher Jose Godoy back to Class AAA St. Paul. The Twins had until the end of Sunday to comply with the league-mandated roster cutback from 28 to 26. Gilberto Celestino made the cut after fellow outfielder Kyle Garlick left Sunday's game in the third inning with right calf tightness.

Baldelli said Garlick's injury seems to be a strain or spasm, and the Twins could have more moves to announce Monday before the start of their four-game series at Baltimore.