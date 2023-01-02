Ashley Koopman's second child wasn't due for another week, so she spent the final day of 2022 playing in the snow with her toddler son. But when contractions started around 8:15 p.m., she and her husband, Cameron, started joking about the New Year's babies who make the news each year: How crazy would it be if their baby girl was the inaugural baby of 2023?

At midnight in a room at Maple Grove Hospital, that became more than a jest. With just one push from mom, Isabelle Alice Koopman, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, was born. She's believed to be Minnesota's first baby of the new year.

"It seemed like it was up to her," said Koopman, who said she wasn't expecting such a fast delivery. "She wanted out, and she wanted to be special. She, of course, was special already, but now she's extra special."

Isabelle spent her first few moments like any healthy baby — crying and then cooing as she snuggled up with her mother for the first time. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff, many of them wearing festive New Year's hats and headbands, congratulated her parents on delivering the "New Year baby."

"Everyone was just excited and shocked that it happened right at midnight," Cameron Koopman said as he, Ashley and little Isabelle drove home to Greenfield from the hospital on Monday. "It was just a really fun atmosphere."

Once word spread, the couple's phones started buzzing with well wishes and congratulations. Ashley estimates that she got about "10 times" the messages that she would have gotten had Isabelle's birth not made the evening news.

Another coincidence of the night Isabelle was born: One of Ashley's friends, who typically works as a nurse at the hospital just a few shifts a month, happened to be working when Ashley checked in. She was able to stay with the family and be in the room when Isabelle was born.

The Koopmans said they're excited to tell Isabelle about her birth story once she's old enough to understand. They'll likely show her the news stories and tell her about how she arrived in the first moments of a new year.

"And it'll be fun for her to celebrate her birthday twice," Cameron said. "When she's old enough to stay up until midnight, we'll say 'happy birthday' to her right away and then send her to bed. Then she can wake up and have her full birthday."

As Ashley puts it, "The whole world will be counting down to Isabelle's birthday from now on."

Next on the new year's agenda is introducing Isabelle to her older brother, Arthur, and her other family members.

"She's just a perfect, precious little gift from God and we're so grateful," Ashley said. "And she has a fun story to share."