Juniors Fiona Smith of St. Benedict and Clara Mayfield of Carleton finished second and third in the NCAA Division III cross-country meet Saturday in Lansing, Mich.

Smith's time was 21 minutes, 49.6 seconds for the 6K race. Smith, of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, placed fifth in the national meet last year.

Mayfield was about six seconds behind her (21:55.7). Kassie Parker of Loras won the race (21:06.5).

In the women's team competition, Carleton placed fourth (179) and St. Olaf eighth (256).

Junior Logan Bocovich of St. Olaf was eighth (25:09.3, 8K) in the men's race.

Augustana runners win region

The Augustana women's cross-country team took first in the NCAA Division II Central Region in Joplin, Mo., with a score of 62. Minnesota State Mankato was third (127).

Sophomore Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State was the individual champion (19:34.75, 6K) and Vikings senior Nicolette Schmidt second (20:18.35).

In the men's meet, Augustana was third (99) led by Matt Steiger and Ryan Hartman, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Whitecaps lose in overtime

Sammy Davis scored her second goal of the game 58 seconds into overtime, giving the Boston Pride a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps at Richfield Ice Arena — the new home of the Premier Hockey Federation team this season. The Whitecaps lost their home opener 2-0 on Friday night.

In the rematch, Sydney Brodt had two goals for the Whitecaps (0-4) and Anna Klein and Joanna Albers one apiece while Amanda Leveille made 28 saves.

Corinne Schroeder, who opened the season with three shutouts, stopped 29 shots for the Pride (4-0), the two-time defending Isobel Cup champions.

Gusties men triumph on pitch

Clarence Weah's penalty kick was the deciding goal as Gustavus edged St. Olaf 4-3 in a shootout in a Sweet 16 game in Chicago in the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament.

The teams had tied 2-2 in regulation. Raphael Cattelin scored both goals for Gustavus (15-1-6) and Wesley Sanders made seven saves. Shea Bechtel had one goal for the Oles (15-5-2) — the other was an own goal — and Peter Forseth had five saves.

Concordia, SCSU win in volleyball

Concordia (St. Paul) beat Minnesota Duluth 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13 in the first semifinal of the NCAA Division II Central Region in Wayne, Neb. Katie Mattson had 15 kills and six blocks for the Golden Bears (28-5) while Teagan Starkey had 52 assists.

In the other semifinal, St. Cloud State (28-5) upset NSIC regular-season champion Wayne State 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Kenzie Foley had 30 kills and 20 digs for the Huskies, Linsey Rachel 22 kills and 19 digs.

Etc.

• Host Bemidji State (17-2-5) will play Ferris State (11-5-7) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament. Both teams won region titles Friday in penalty kick shootouts.

• The No. 11 Gophers wrestling team will face the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Maturi Pavilion. in its regular-season home opener.