With 42 seconds left Monday night, Hamline's Bradley Cimperman launched a long three-pointer that moved the Pipers into a 79-79 tie with Gustavus. That gave him 48 points.

Then, after a Gustavus turnover, Cimperman swished an off-balance three from in front of the team's bench to give the Pipers an 82-79 victory.

Cimperman, a 6-foot-4 forward sophomore from Woodbury, set a school record and fell one point short of the MIAC record of 52, set in 1999 by Augsburg star Devean George, who went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Cimperman is averaging 19.5 points per game and his previous high was 24 points against Carleton last month.

The shot also tightened the MIAC basketball standings. Carleton defeated St. John's 82-74 Monday night to move one game head of the Johnnies at 8-2. Hamline's win moved the Pipers into a four-way tie for third at 6-4 with St. Mary's, Macalester and Gustavus. St. Olaf is seventh at 5-5.

The top six teams will quality for the conference playoffs.