Following the sudden death of former Deephaven Mayor Paul Skrede in September, the City Council recently appointed one of its members to fill his shoes.

Melissa McNeill is the first woman to lead the small Lake Minnetonka community with a population shy of 4,000 people. Ten women have served on the Deephaven council in the city's history, said City Administrator Dana Young.

McNeill was unanimously appointed by her colleagues at the most recent council meeting. She was first elected to a four-year term on the council in 2018 and will now carry out the remaining 15 months in Skrede's two-year term. The council appointed John Studer, chair of the city's planning commission, to fill McNeill's seat.

Both Studer and McNeill will be up for re-election in November. McNeill wrote in an e-mail that she is not planning to run for re-election because of her demanding job with a private equity firm.

"I am simply hoping to take advantage of the position that I've been afforded as a result of this unique situation and get as much done as I possibly can in the one year that I know I have," she wrote.

Kim Hyatt

Ramsey

City hosts first holiday lights contest

Judges will be out and about in Ramsey this week, looking at festive light displays and deciding the winners of the city's inaugural holiday lights contest.

Residential, commercial and industrial properties were invited to participate in the event, which will award prizes to the top displays.

The city will feature photos of participating properties on its Facebook page and has posted a mapon its website for residents who want to take a self-guided tour.

The city is also allowing late entries to participate in the tour.

Tim Harlow

Stillwater

City a friend to cyclists, league says

The League of American Bicyclists has designated Stillwater a Bicycle Friendly Community for its support of cycling through education programs, promotion, infrastructure and pro-cycling policies.

The city's bronze level award from the league was its first.

The state of Minnesota now ranks third in the nation for its bicycle friendliness, according to the league, with 33 cities, 105 businesses and six universities earning the distinction. Only Washington state and Oregon rank higher.

Matt McKinney

Hastings

Police chief to retire

Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has announced he will retire after more than eight years as the city's top cop and 39 years as a police officer.

His resignation is effective May 29, a news release from the city said.

Schafer is the 55th police chief to lead the Hastings police department during its 165-year history, according to the release.

Schafer has hired or promoted 75% of officers in the department — which has a staff of 36 — the release said, and focused on increasing community engagement and making changes that have led to "greater professionalism, autonomy and accountability" in the department.

A timeline for choosing the next police chief has not yet been announced.

Erin Adler