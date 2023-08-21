An agreement to close an estimated $272 million shortfall in the Southwest light-rail line's budget was announced Monday.

Hennepin County would pay 55% of the amount through an existing transportation tax, and the Metropolitan Council would cover the remaining amount using federal funds, according to a council news release. The agreement is subject to approval by the council and the Hennepin County Board.

Monday's announcement for now eliminates lingering uncertainty over how the remainder of the $2.7 billion project will be paid for.

The 14.5-mile line between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie is about 75% complete, with passenger service expected to begin in 2027. The project is nearly 10 years behind schedule and double the original budget.

The Met Council's announcement did not say how much funding the project actually needs to complete the job and get trains moving. Met Council officials declined to comment Monday.

But a report issued last spring by the state Office of the Legislative Auditor, which is probing Southwest's cost overruns and delays, said that amount is about $272 million.

The legislative auditor's report also stated that through June 30, some $1.2 billion had already been spent on Southwest, most of it coming from the federal government and Hennepin County. The line, which will stop in St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka, is located entirely within the county's boundaries.

In a statement, Hennepin County spokesperson Carolyn Marinan said: "We believe strongly in the long-term value of the Green Line extension to connect residents to opportunities, reduce disparities, combat climate change, and carry our state into the future. This project will bring immense value to our entire state and has already spurred billions in economic development."

Marinan added that the Southwest line "will have transformational benefits for generations to come."

The project has encountered costly difficulties in building a tunnel through the narrow Kenilworth Corridor in Minneapolis, along with the addition of a $93 million crash wall west of Target Field to separate light-rail and freight trains, and a station in Eden Prairie.

The project has already received $929 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The Met Council release said the funding announced Monday will primarily come from "federal capital formula program funds" to be parsed over the next three years. The new budget will be sent to the FTA for a financial review.

This is a developing story. Check back at www.startribune.com for updates.