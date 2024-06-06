A memorial service for Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer killed in an ambush last week, is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Maple Grove High School.

Law enforcement officers from near and far will be attending the 11 a.m. service at the school at 9800 Fernbrook Lane North, along with family and friends in honor of the 36-year-old Mitchell, who had been with the the Minneapolis Police Department for slightly more than 1½ years. He lived in Maple Grove with his fiancée and their three children.

Minneapolis police said further information about the memorial will be available in coming days. The public can find information about the memorial service, donation opportunities and other details at www.minneapolismn.gov.

Mitchell was among the first officers to arrive outside the scene of a double shooting in an apartment shortly after 5 p.m. He was attempting to give medical assistance down the street from the building to two people he believed had been wounded when one of them "ambushed" him, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

That person, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, was killed soon after in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Along with Mitchell and Mohamed, also killed in the back-to-back shootings was Osman Said Jimale, 32, of Minneapolis. He was in the apartment where the first of the shootings occurred. A second person wounded in the apartment has yet to be identified.

Three people were wounded outside and survived: vehicle occupant Alexander Hage, 38, of Minneapolis; an unidentified Minneapolis firefighter, and police officer Luke Kittock, who was one of two officers who shot Mohamed.

The last Minneapolis police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was Melissa Schmidt, who was wounded in a public housing complex in the Lyndale neighborhood in 2002. Minneapolis Park Police officer Mark Bedard was killed In 2007 while responding to a drive-by shooting. He was chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by a Minneapolis police squad car. He died a week later.