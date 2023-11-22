Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Rice wasn't born with a pencil in his hand, but he picked one up shortly thereafter.

It led to short-term trouble — and a long, successful career.

"I often got in trouble at school for drawing on my homework instead of doing it," said Rice, a design director for the Star Tribune.

He went on to study fine art in college. And while he never took a journalism class, he got the bug working on the student newspaper. Since then, he's worked at newspapers — as a graphic artist, illustrator, page designer and art director.

But he never put down his pencil.

"I've always had a chance to do illustrations," he said.

This year, he assigned himself the daunting task of drawing the bird for the 45th annual Oh, You Turkey contest. It's not an assignment he took lightly.

"It was challenge to be part of something that's been part of this community for so long."

He approached it "as a kid would," he said, trying to imagine what a young Mike Rice would do with a box of crayons.

He doodled one design, then spent the next two weeks trying out another dozen designs. And wouldn't you know it, "the very first doodle I did turned out to be closest to the one we settled on."

Armed with a fork, knife and bib, that jaunty bird "knows he's been invited to dinner," said Rice. "He's just not sure if he's eating — or being eaten. That's up to you to decide."