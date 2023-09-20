Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

When hunger strikes, but culinary inspiration doesn't, it's easy to find yourself staring into the bright light of an open refrigerator. We've all done it, hoping that some idea or ingredient will jump out and prompt us to whip up something delicious.

Most of the time we're no closer to dinner when we close the door than we were when we opened it. Other times, though, we find something that sparks our imagination and really gets us cooking. And it's helpful if that spark is versatile enough to work with whatever else is sitting next to it in the fridge.

Often a condiment fits the bill. I'm not talking about mustard, mayo or ketchup. I'm talking about a heartier condiment — one with complex flavors that can, with very little effort, elevate a simple dish into something memorable.

I think of these ingredients as meal helpers — something I can slather on a sandwich, whisk into a vinaigrette or spoon onto a protein — that will be transformative and make the dish taste like I put a lot more work into it than I actually did.

Of course, it's good if you know what condiments will work best and plan ahead to make sure you have them on hand when you need them. Salsa, relishes, chutneys, even jams and chile pastes, like gojuchang, are easy to work into many meals and can usually be found at your local grocery store.

Two of my favorite condiments that are sure to perk up an otherwise ho-hum dish are pesto and tapenade. And while you can definitely use store-bought versions, homemade is so much better and can be made in minutes.

Pesto: Experiment with ingredients

Pesto is an iconic Italian sauce, traditionally made by using a mortar and pestle to pound together basil, pine nuts, garlic and Parmesan cheese before drizzling in a generous amount of olive oil.

For a quick and easy pesto, I make mine in a food processor, and sometimes I like to mix up the flavor profile too.

While basil is typically the herb of choice for pesto, other herbs and greens can be equally delicious, like cilantro, parsley or even spinach. Because pine nuts are so expensive right now, it's also fun and economical to explore swapping them out for other nuts, such as walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts.

One of my favorite versions of pesto is made with arugula and walnuts. The arugula brings a slight peppery note that pairs well with the mild earthiness of walnuts.

I also love to add sun-dried tomatoes to my standard basil pesto. Tomatoes and basil are always a good combination, and using sun-dried tomatoes brings an intense flavor and mild sweetness to the sauce.

Tapenade: A flavor powerhouse

Tapenade, typically made with olives, capers, anchovies, parsley and lemon juice, is a powerhouse of briny goodness.

Kalamatas or other black olives are usually used, but I prefer the butteriness of green Castelvetrano olives.

Pesto and tapenade can both be used in a variety of ways:

• Stir into sour cream or Greek yogurt for a quick dip for veggies.

• Spoon over your favorite hummus.

• Both make a great substitution for red sauce on pizza or flatbread. For a fresh option, prebake a pizza crust, then top with either pesto or tapenade, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.

• Mix with mayonnaise for a flavorful sandwich spread.

• Spoon over grilled fish or chicken.

• Mix with butter and spread on corn on the cob.

• Whisk into your favorite vinaigrette or ranch dressing.

• Top baked potatoes.

• Slather onto crostini for a quick appetizer.

Caramelized onions: Sweet and earthy

Another meal helper that can come in handy to jump-start any number of dishes is caramelized onions.

Caramelizing onions properly does take time. It's important to cook them slowly, which draws out their natural sugars without burning them. That's why I like to make a big batch to have on hand throughout the week.

While technically not a condiment, caramelized onions are a wonderful addition to many weeknight dishes. I know whatever I add them to automatically will be infused with their deep flavor and earthy sweetness. Here are a few ideas:

• Make a quick and easy onion dip by mixing them into sour cream or Greek yogurt, along with chopped chives.

• Use to top grilled or roasted meat or poultry.

• Top burgers or sandwiches. One of my favorites uses is to combine with blue cheese for the ultimate steak sandwich topping.

• Mix with goat or Boursin cheese and toss with hot pasta (using a little pasta water to loosen the sauce).

• Top white pizza or flatbread.

• Serve as a condiment on a cheese board.

• Stir into scrambled eggs or use as a filling for an omelet.

• Dollop into soup or stews for an instant hit of umaminess.

Whatever your cooking, a meal helper can make the task a little easier, and a whole lot tastier.

Balsamic Caramelized Onions

Makes about 1 cup.

A hit of acidity is the perfect balance to the sweet caramelized onions. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. butter

• 4 medium yellow onions, cut into 1/4-in. slices

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Directions

Heat oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions, salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes or until the onion begins to soften. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue to cook the onions slowly, stirring occasionally, about 30 to 40 minutes, until they are meltingly tender and brown. Stir in the vinegar, scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan, and continue to cook for another minute. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Arugula and Walnut Pesto

Makes about 1 1/4 cups.

A fun twist on the classic basil pesto, arugula brings a slight peppery bite to this versatile sauce. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/2 c. finely grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 c. toasted walnuts

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 4 c. (packed) baby arugula

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest

• 1/4 c., plus 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the Parmesan, walnuts, garlic and salt. Process until nuts are finely chopped. Add arugula, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and zest. Blend to a coarse paste. Blend in 1/4 cup oil. (Alternatively, finely chop all ingredients and combine in a medium bowl; stir in oil.) Season pesto with more lemon juice, if desired.

Place pesto in 1-pint container and cover with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, or enough to just cover the pesto, to prevent browning.

Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Basil Pesto

Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Tomatoes and basil are a match made in heaven, and in this hearty, slightly sweet pesto, they do not disappoint. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/2 c. finely grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 c. toasted pine nuts or sliced almonds

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1 c. fresh basil leaves

• 1 (8 oz.) jar sun-dried tomatoes, drained, oil reserved

• 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1/4 c., plus 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the Parmesan, nuts, garlic and salt. Process until nuts are finely chopped. Add basil, sun-dried tomatoes and vinegar. Blend to a coarse paste. Blend in 1/4 cup oil and reserved sun-dried tomato oil. (Alternatively, finely chop all ingredients and combine in a medium bowl; stir in oils.) Season pesto with more vinegar, if desired.

Place pesto in 1-pint container and cover with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, or enough to just cover the pesto, to prevent browning. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Green Olive Tapenade

Makes about 1 3/4 cups.

Slightly less briny and more buttery than the traditional black olive tapenade, you'll find countless ways to use this flavor-packed condiment. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 c. pitted Castelvetrano olives

• 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 tbsp. capers, rinsed

• 1/2 c. coarsely chopped fresh parsley

• 4 anchovy fillets

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 2 tsp. grated lemon zest

• 2 tsp. lemon juice

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the olives, oil, capers, parsley, anchovies, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice and red pepper flakes and process until the mixture looks like a chunky paste, about 10 to 12 pulses, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. (Alternatively, finely chop all ingredients and combine in a medium bowl.)

Transfer tapenade to a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.