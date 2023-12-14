ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic's newest cancer research facility is about to start work.

The first wave of researchers are expected to move into the Anna-Marie and Stephen Kellen Building in downtown Rochester next week after more than two and a half years of construction. Mayo officials held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday marking the occasion.

"This will help address the future unmet needs of our patients," Dr. Gregory Gores, executive dean of research at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.

The $120 million facility is 11 stories tall with a distinctive scrim wrap structure that gives off futuristic vibes and helps reduce energy costs. Each floor will house six to seven labs, with up to 700 workers on hand. Mayo officials say about a quarter of the staff will be new hires.

The Kellen Building is named after former Mayo Clinic patients. Stephen Kellen, who was chief executive of an investment firm based in New York, and his wife were the first of four generations to receive care at Mayo Clinic. The foundation bearing their name donated $32 million to kickstart the project.

Mayo officials say researchers there will work with other labs in town primarily on cancer research, with some neuroscience projects and other disease research in the mix.

That work will start in phases as construction crews are still working on some of the upper floors. The building is expected to be done by summer 2024.

The Kellen Building is the first major Mayo Clinic building project completed in Rochester since the clinic opened the Gonda Building in 2001. Mayo officials recently finalized a $5 billion expansion in downtown Rochester to erect five buildings and expand patient care in the city. Those projects, expected to be done over the next six years, will drastically change Rochester's skyline.