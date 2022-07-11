ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic can now test for monkeypox, thanks to some assistance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).

Mayo officials announced Monday they would begin testing in Rochester after receiving virus kits from the CDC last month as federal officials enlist commercial laboratories to expand testing across the U.S.

"Mayo realized during COVID-19 that we play a role in offering not only testing locally and throughout the state, but also throughout the country," said Dr. Matt Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic. "We're happy to be able to help out."

Monkeypox, an infectious disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans, is normally found in Africa but became a serious public health concern after cases spread across the globe this spring. Minnesota has nine confirmed cases of monkeypox; the first case was announced just two weeks ago.

The virus doesn't spread as quickly as other infectious agents that cause COVID-19 or the flu. Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids or lesions or from contact with contaminated clothing or other items. Many recent monkeypox cases have spread through sexual contact, but it isn't considered a sexually transmitted disease.

The U.S. has 767 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 39 states as of Friday, according to CDC data.

Common symptoms often include a rash on the face, hands, feet or genitals, but it can start with fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. Bumps eventually develop that fill with fluid, becoming poxes that scab over. Symptoms typically last two to four weeks.

Binnicker said Mayo doesn't expect to run tens of thousands of tests like staff did during the height of the COVID pandemic, but the clinic is gathering information over the next few weeks to determine how it will ramp up performing those tests.

Health officials in other areas where outbreaks are rampant are offering vaccines to men who have sex with other men to proactively address infection.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Minnesota Department of Health, said people in close contact with those infected have been vaccinated but state officials haven't yet readied a vaccination program.

"We still want to focus on high-risk contact," she said.

State officials are gathering more information and vaccines to target those who are at the highest risk of being infected, according to Lynfield. Public health officials believe Minnesota's monkeypox cases are undercounted at the moment as many people are unfamiliar with what monkeypox looks like or confuse it with other issues.

Lynfield said people should get tested if they have a rash, and to avoid touching or having sex with others who may have rashes.

Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 among colonies of monkeys used in research, though the virus is thought to spread through rodents. It was first found in humans in 1970.