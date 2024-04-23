Max Kepler admitted he had trouble watching the Twins when he was on the injured list, choosing to look at only boxscores afterward.

"I can't really watch games because it's too upsetting not being able to help my team win games or even just battle through whatever is going on," he said before Monday's 7-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

Kepler didn't waste any time making the offense look better, bashing a first-pitch changeup to the center field wall for a two-run double in the first inning. Kepler lined an RBI single to center on his second swing, in the third inning, energizing a slumping offense to its highest run total in a nine-inning game in nearly three weeks.

The Twins totaled 11 hits, matching a season high, which included doubles from four separate hitters. Edouard Julien, who hit in the batting cages for about 30 minutes after Sunday's loss because he was frustrated with how many fastballs he missed, launched a towering solo homer on an elevated fastball in the seventh inning.

Whether it was finally a sign of life for the Twins offense or a result of playing the team with the worst record in the majors, it provided at least a one-day reprieve from thinking about how poorly the offense has performed this season.

"We've been losing a couple of games in a row now, and it's never fun to go back in a locker room after a game and it's always quiet, no music is playing and the vibes are pretty down," said Julien, who had three hits and finished a triple shy of the cycle. "It's good to be back on the winning side."

The Twins were hitless in their last 20 at-bats with a runner on second or third base when Kepler connected on his two-run, two-out double in the first inning. Kepler, who was sidelined with a right knee contusion, was 1-for-20 before his stint on the IL.

Kepler has been on the IL seven times in his career. The previous six times, in his first game back, he was a combined 0-for-24 with eight strikeouts and one walk. This time, he chose to take his first rehab assignment since 2021.

"He looked good from the moment he walked in the clubhouse today," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins added three more runs in the third inning. After Trevor Larnach drilled an RBI double to center field, Kepler followed with his two-out RBI single, and Willi Castro continued the rally with an RBI double to left field.

It was just the second time the Twins scored more than four runs in a game since April 3 — the other one was a 12-inning win.

"We were just grinding through this whole time," Julien said. "Not going to lie, I think Kepler coming back — hitting those two big two-out hits — I think it helped us, for sure."

BOXSCORE: Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chris Paddack pitched seven scoreless innings, his longest start since July 2, 2021, overpowering a futile White Sox lineup with fastballs and changeups. Pitching with an early lead, he struck out 10 batters, his third career game with a double-digit strikeout total, and he didn't issue a walk.

"Everybody knows nine earned [runs] and 13 hits against a hungry lineup in Baltimore wasn't very fun," said Paddack, referring to his last start. "To be able to bounce back and look myself in the mirror knowing nothing is wrong, I don't need to change who I am or what I did, tonight kind of speaks for itself."

The White Sox, outscored 31-7 in their past four games, were shut out for the eighth time this year — once in each series they've played. It's the most number of times any team has been shut out in its first 22 games in MLB history.