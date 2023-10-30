See more of the story

Matthew Perry never came close to matching the success he reaped as Chandler Bing from "Friends." But he never stopped trying. The actor, who died Saturday at 54, had a few films and TV shows that showcased his immense talents. Here are five:

"The Ron Clark Story" (2006): Perry shucked the sarcasm to play the real-life educator who inspired grade-schoolers in New York City's Harlem in America's answer to "To Sir, With Love." He was never more vulnerable — or likeable.

"The West Wing" (2003-04): Not every actor can master Aaron Sorkin's rat-a-tat dialogue. Perry handled the challenge with ease in his recurring role as White House counsel Joe Quincy who uncovered a scandal.

"Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006-07): This Sorkin creation, which captured life behind the scenes of a late-night variety show, bombed. But at least it gave Perry lots to do. He was terrific as the struggling head writer.

"The Whole Nine Yards" (2000): Perry basically plays a more nebbish version of Chandler, a dentist forced to team up with Bruce Willis' contract killer. It's the only feature film in which Perry scored.

"Go On" (2012-13): None of Perry's post-"Friends" sitcoms lasted very long, but this one, in which he played a recently widowed radio host, deserved more time.