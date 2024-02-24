Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EDMONTON, Alberta – The out-of-town scoreboard has no loyalty.

Last week, the Wild's competition for a playoff spot kept losing. On Thursday, their rivals won – all four of them, with Seattle and Calgary leapfrogging the Wild.

But their situation improved once they took matters into their own hands.

They overcame blowing a lead and string of botched power plays to win a make-or-break third period and drop the Oilers 4-2 on Friday at Rogers Place in an appropriate response to falling behind in the playoff race.

The Wild are only two points shy of the last wild card seed in the Western Conference while moving back in front of the Kraken and Flames. They'll go head-to-head with Seattle on Saturday.

Tied 1-1 with Edmonton, the Wild received goals from Jonas Brodin, Matt Boldy (his second of the game) and Mats Zuccarello to upstage an Oilers rally that was fueled by their power play.

Also clutch was goaltender Filip Gustavsson's performance: He denied all but one shot in the final frame and finished with 41 stops overall. Calvin Pickard had 15 saves for Edmonton, which got served a result it probably deserved.

The Wild were the better team early while the Oilers looked slow and lackadaisical. Twice the Wild worked pucks behind Pickard, but only one goal counted.

What would have been Joel Eriksson Ek's team-leading 29th goal, a pretty rising shot, was overturned by an Edmonton challenge that showed Kirill Kaprizov was off-side before Eriksson Ek scored.

But that line didn't exit the first empty-handed.

With 23 seconds left in the period, Boldy flung the puck by Pickard from the middle. Eriksson Ek's assist on the play pushed his point streak to a season-long seven games, a span in which he's tallied seven goals and seven assists.

Two tripping penalties against the Oilers early in the second period gave the Wild ample opportunity to extend their advantage, but they whiffed.

Not Edmonton, though.

On the Oilers' first try of the night after Eriksson Ek was whistled for holding, they capitalized when Connor McDavid used a no-look backhander to set up Leon Draisaitl from a one-timer from the right side at 10:27.

The assist was McDavid's 49th point during a 21-game home point streak.

As for the Wild, their power play went 0-for-4, an off-night for the unit after two solid showings. The Wild had two power play tallies in their 6-3 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday and who could forget their 4-for-6 takeover on Monday that led to their franchise-record 10-7 win over Vancouver a day earlier?

Not converting on those chances or having more offense to show for their superior start could have been costly because a rejuvenated Edmonton lineup took to the ice in the third period.

The Oilers uncorked nine shots in a row before the Wild finally registered one.

But during a reprieve from the pressure, Brodin's wind-up sailed by Pickard at 9:31; Brodin has four goals during his last seven games.

Then at 12:18, Boldy was left all alone to accept a Ryan Hartman pass and bury his 22nd goal of the season.

That finish turned into the game-winner after another Wild penalty led to another Oilers power play goal, this time at 14:51 from Zach Hyman. Zuccarello sunk a 136-foot empty-netter with 1:27 to go



