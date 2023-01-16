Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild signed winger Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract, the team announced Monday.

The 21-year-old second-year player has 12 goals and 17 assists in 42 games this season.

During his rookie season in 2021-22, he scored 17 goals in 50 games.

Boldy was the team's first-round pick (12th overall) in 2019. He would have been a restricted free agent following this season.

The contract has a modified no-trade clause in the final two seasons.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin and Boldy are scheduled to speak to the media later this morning at Tria Rink.

