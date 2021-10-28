SEATTLE -- Mats Zuccarello, the Wild's leading scorer, has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols along with teammate Rem Pitlick.

The two forwards will miss Thursday night's game against the Kraken in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

A day earlier, the Wild abruptly canceled practice at Climate Pledge Arena less than an hour before it was scheduled to take the ice.

Zuccarello, the team's leading scorer with three goals and four assists, had a goal and Pitlick, playing in his first game of the season, set up another in the Wild's 3-2 victory in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

The Wild recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau from Iowa of the American Hockey League, and also called up defenseman Jon Lizotte.

The team is scheduled for a pregame skate at 1:30 Central time before a 9 p.m. start against the expansion Kraken.

Three Wild coaches — assistant Darby Hendrickson, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coach T.J. Jindra — are in the NHL's COVID protocols and did not make the three-game road trip, which concludes Saturday in Colorado.

Wild players are vaccinated and subject to testing at least every three days. Under the league's guidelines, a player is to isolate after testing positive. A confirmatory test is performed on the same sample; if that result turns out to be negative, a player has to test negative twice more in a 48-hour span to be confirmed negative and exit isolation. As for a positive case, that player must isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

Dewar, 22, has not played in the NHL. The Wild's third-round pick (92nd overall) in 2018 has two goals in four games at Iowa this season, his third in the AHL.

Rau, 29, is a former Gophers captain and Eden Prairie standout who has played in 56 NHL games and has two goals. He hasn't scored in 23 games for the Wild over three seasons, however.

Lizotte, 26, is a Grand Forks native who played at St. Cloud State. He spent his first three pro seasons in the Pittsburgh organization at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but has yet to make his NHL debut. He had an assist in four games in Iowa.

Zuccarello was on the team's first line with center Joel Eriksson Ek and right winger Kirill Kaprizov.

The Wild has two players, forward Victor Rask and defenseman Jordie Benn, who were healthy scratches on Tuesday. Teams can carry up to 23 players, although the Wild had only 22 on their roster before Thursday.