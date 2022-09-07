AFC

1. Bills

The AFC got stronger this offseason, but Year 5 of Josh Allen's superstar maturation and an elite defense bolstered by Von Miller is enough to hurdle the hump.

2. Chiefs

Beware, Buffalo. As you know all too well, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, hosts of four straight AFC title games, won't stray far from the top of the heap.

3. Ravens

Lamar Jackson will state his case to be paid the big bucks while leading the surprise Ravens past Cincinnati to the AFC North title.

4. Colts

The addition of Matt Ryan will be enough to elbow underachieving Indianapolis past Tennessee in the woeful AFC South.

5. Bengals

It's hard to bet against Joe Burrow, but, well, here's betting against Burrow and the Bengals repeating as division and conference champs.

6. Broncos

Russell Wilson, the league's prized offseason acquisition, leads Denver back to the playoffs for the first time since it won Super Bowl 50 seven seasons ago.

7. Patriots

Bill Belichick won 10 games with a rookie quarterback last year. The fifth rookie quarterback drafted. Dude can still coach.

8. Titans

Tennessee wants to essentially redshirt Malik Willis this year, but will go to him earlier than expected when Ryan Tannehill's struggles continue.

9. Chargers

Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley will be a magical postseason pairing someday. Right now, they're no better than the third-best team in the killer AFC West.

10. Steelers

Even without Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will find a way to be way more competitive than any of us are giving them credit for right now.

11. Dolphins

Tyreek Hill will discover that while Miami is extremely talented, this is still a quarterbacks' league.

12. Browns

Cleveland becomes the first team in NFL history to need a shower before playing a game.

13. Jaguars

Competent coaching will keep Jacksonville from earning a third straight No. 1 overall pick.

14. Raiders

Davante Adams is about to learn what it feels like to be the Detroit Lions of his division.

15. Jets

Robert Saleh's team will be better. Of course, that's not saying much.

16. Texans

Lovie Smith will have a chance to win … the No. 1 overall pick.

NFC

1. Buccaneers

Since turning 43 as a Buc, Tom Brady has 29 wins, one Super Bowl victory and a league passing title. Bet against the 45-year-old going out on top at your own peril.

2. Packers

The best passing tandem in the NFC? Aaron Rodgers and whoever Aaron picks to replace Davante Adams. (Kinda like when Adams succeeded Jordy Nelson, eh?)

3. Rams

L.A. will contend, obviously, but the Rams sure lost a lot of talent and even more urgency to win since coming through on their all-in push to win the Super Bowl at home last season.

4. Cowboys

Dallas got worse in the offseason, but being the best team in a really bad division keeps the Cowboys afloat for now.

5. Cardinals

Kyler Murray takes the next step and, believe it or not, the Cardinals won't fade down the stretch under Kliff Kingsbury.

6. Vikings

The talent is there for Kevin O'Connell to make the playoffs as a rookie coach. But if the team doesn't stay healthy, he's probably looking at about nine losses. Just ask Mike Zimmer.

7. Commanders

Another year, another team for the free-falling Carson Wentz. Fortunately for him, his last crack at proving he's a starting-caliber QB comes in another bad division and the easier conference.

8. Panthers

They're usually only as good as Christian McCaffrey's health. And that's been a big problem for two years.

9. 49ers

Trey Lance will be good one day. Real good. But it's not going to happen magically overnight. Not even on a team that's built to win now. And former starter and now current backup Jimmy G. isn't game-ready after being cast aside like trash this offseason.

10. Eagles

This could be famous last words that look embarrassing a year from now, but here goes: Not buying Jalen Hurts as the answer in Philadelphia. Nope.

11. Lions

Good news: The Lions won't finish last in the NFC North. Bad news: The Lions won't win more than six games.

12. Saints

Also not buying Jameis Winston, especially with Sean Payton taking a year off as he waits for Mike McCarthy to get fired in Dallas.

13. Bears

Good luck, Matt Eberflus. You're going to need it cuz this particular NFC North rebuild doesn't look super competitive for 2022.

14. Giants

Welcome, Giants fans, to a sixth straight season of double-digit losses and the ensuing fourth head coaching search since 2016.

15. Seahawks

Welcome, Seahawks fans, to life without Russell.

16. Falcons

Marcus Mariota. The end.