Just three games into the season the Wild are hitting the pause button with Marco Rossi.

The rookie center was scratched on Monday against the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center, one of many changes the team made after dropping its first two.

"He's a young guy that is in a development process, had a great camp obviously, and we're looking forward to him doing great things for us," coach Dean Evason said after the team's morning skate. "But there's a process and if in fact he does come out [vs. Colorado], it's not a negative.

"It's an opportunity for him to react and probably get more than anything a little breather."

There was a chance Rossi was going to stay in the lineup, as referenced by Evason, because Mats Zuccarello left morning skate early and was questionable to play. But the veteran winger did suit up.

After skating 10 minutes, 24 seconds in the season-opening, 7-3 rout by the Rangers, the 21-year-old Rossi saw his ice time drop dramatically on Saturday when the Kings outlasted the Wild 7-6.

He logged just 4:33, a decline Evason said was indicative of Los Angeles infrequently using its depth since the Wild were matching lines.

Rossi has zero points, no shots on goal, one penalty and is 5-for-8 on faceoffs. The ninth overall draft pick in 2020 made the team out of training camp after spending most of last season in the minors.

"I'm trying not to focus too much about that," Rossi said. "Just try the best I can, and I know it's tough. But there's no other way than trying to be positive."

With Rossi idle, the Wild added Mason Shaw to the fourth line alongside Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime. Shaw was recalled from the American Hockey League on Sunday after being one of the last cuts at camp.

"Our role is to bring some speed and energy," said Shaw, who was appearing in his first regular-season home game.

As for the top line, Tyson Jost centered Kirill Kaprizov and Zuccarello, with Ryan Hartman joining Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek.

"It's awesome," Jost said of the promotion. "I've liked how I've been playing. Just want to keep that up and complement [Kaprizov]. Obviously, he's a world-class player, and any time you get to play with a guy like that it's pretty special."

Fleury sits

After replacing Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday, Filip Gustavsson was back in the crease on Monday.

This was Gustavsson's first start with the Wild since the team acquired the goalie in the Cam Talbot trade with Ottawa during the summer to back up Fleury. Gustavsson made 17 saves in the final two periods vs. the Kings and ultimately inherited the loss.

"He's calm," Evason said. "Through preseason and even the other night, [he] smothered a lot of pucks."

Evason said the decision to play Gustavsson over Fleury was a result of the team's 0-2 debut.

Fleury stopped 28 of 35 shots in Game No. 1 and surrendered four goals to Los Angeles off 14 shots in the first period Saturday for a .776 save percentage overall.

"The thing is that Flower is the ultimate teammate," Evason said. "He wants to win. He obviously wants to be in the net, and he will be."

Injury update

Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill continue to skate, but Evason said he hasn't received any indication the two could be ready to return this week.

Both have been cleared for physical contact after each underwent offseason surgery on an upper-body injury. Evason said the team will see where they're at after participating in battle drills at practice on Wednesday. The Wild's four-game homestand concludes Thursday against the Canucks before the team departs for a five-game road trip.