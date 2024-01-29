Mid-way through the Big Ten Conference portion of their schedule, the Gophers learned Monday they will be without their offensive and defensive leader indefinitely.

Mara Braun injured her right foot in the first minute of the fourth quarter in Sunday's loss at Illinois, and it will require surgery. It happened when she rose up to hit a three that put the Gophers up seven points. But defender Adalia McKenzie – a Minnesota native and a former AAU teammate of Braun's -- closed out hard, didn't give Braun enough room to land, and Braun came down on McKenzie's foot.

A foul likely should have been called.

The Gophers were out-scored 23-11 over the rest of the game in a 73-68 loss.

According to a release issued by the team, Braun will be out "indefinitely.'' But, considering the team is 20 games into the schedule, a return this season would seem a stretch.

"Mara has experienced an incredible sophomore season to this point and when we heard the news that the injury she sustained on Sunday would require surgery it was really a tough blow,'' Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in the release. "The development of Mara's game on both ends of the court this season has been such a joy to watch. And while we know that this setback is incredibly frustrating, we also know that she will be continue to be a great teammate and leader in our program.''

The blow is significant. Braun led the team in minutes per game (34.1), points per game (17.8), free throws made and percentage (57 and 95.0), field goals made (119) and threes made (60, 3.0 per game). She was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, second in made threes, first in free throw percentage and 10th in steals (1.7).

Her impact will be felt on both ends of the court.

On offense her ability to score on three levels forced teams to concentrate on her, spacing the floor for others. That threat was real, even when Braun was going through an occasional struggle with her shot. But Sunday she had scored 18 points in 6-for-12 shooting when she was hurt.

Plitzuweit has said on may occasions that Braun sets the Gophers defense as well.

Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer, Grace Grocholski and Sophie Hart had all started each of the Gophers' 20 games this season. Minnesota is 14-6 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten after losing consecutive road games at Wisconsin and Illinois. Wednesday the Gophers host red-hot Penn State (15-5, 6-3), which has won five straight games and scored 112 points in a victory over Maryland on Sunday, the most points ever scored against the Terrapins.

How Plitzuweit decides to respond remains to be seen. But the Gophers will need to find production, both from the four other starters, from whichever player replaces Braun in the starting lineup and the bench.

So far this season the Gophers bench has averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 points in Big Ten play. Grad transfer Janay Sanders (5.3 points) has been the first guard off the bench and the most productive reserve. Plitzuweit could plug Sanders into the starting lineup, or opt to go with a bigger lineup with Nia Holloway (3.2 ppg) or Maggie Czinano (2.7).

"Mara is an elite player and competitor, and we know that she will attack her rehab with enthusiasm and tenacity, and we cannot wait to get her back on the court as soon as her injury fully heals,'' Plitzuweit said. "This is also an opportunity for other players to step up and make things happen on both ends of the court for us.''