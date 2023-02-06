At Camp Birchwood, cellphones aren't allowed. When campers arrive at the all-girls camp near Walker, Minn., devices are collected and stored until it's time to go home.

"Our no-screen policy allows campers to maximize their camp experience and focus on learning to connect with other campers in person," said Samuel Del Favero, the camp's owner and executive director. "We've found that when campers are given the time and space to make these connections and disconnect from the digital world, it builds resilience, confidence and growth."

Paddy Cullen, outdoor programs manager at Camp Fire Minnesota, agrees.

"Camp is a magical space where young people completely unplug and disconnect from everyday life," Cullen said. "Not having phones or technology allows us to truly be in the moment and connect with those around us."

But in a wired world, where most teens and many children have 24/7 access to mom and dad, their friends and the internet, going phone-free at summer camp can be a challenge — for parents and kids alike.

Of course, it's possible for parents to contact their kids in emergencies, even if a camp bans cellphones. And some camps also have an app or social media presence, where parents can check in without distracting their kids.

As for direct communication, some overnight and weeklong camps recommend that parents write letters that can be mailed in advance of a child's stay or distributed by staff throughout the week.

Embracing technology

Some Minnesota camps not only allow devices, but encourage their use, though often with limits. Those tend to be tech camps and those for older campers looking to welcome a technology-dependent generation.

At Minnesota Business Venture, for grades nine through 12, phones are welcome, but can't be used during keynote presentations or breakout sessions.

"It definitely is a challenge for students to put their phones away," said Janae Olinger, director of the St. Paul camp. "But as phones for teenagers became the norm, [a no-phone policy] did not work, and the repercussions of a student getting angry that their phone was taken away was not worth the policy."

House of Music, a day camp in Minneapolis, allows phones except during rehearsal times. Camp director Brad McLemore said phones help campers research the lyrics and parts of a song as well as videos of performances.

GenCyber, a cyber-security camp in Alexandria and Duluth, allows its middle- and high-school-aged campers to use devices to play educational games, research, take notes and check in with their parents.

Striking a balance

The Animal Humane Society, which offers day camps and weeklong camps in the Twin Cities, allows devices, but they can be used only at designated times.

"We feel that having a limited-phone-use policy helps us strike a balance between allowing families to feel secure and also helping participants have authentic, in-the-moment camp experiences," said Rachael Dashiell, Humane Education Manager.

It's a policy that seems to please most parents, Dashiell said. "We definitely have some parents who make their own decisions to keep campers' phones at home to avoid distraction at camp, and we have plenty of parents who feel better about their camper having a phone on them at all times."

Amy Kretsch-Ward allows her 10-year-old daughter to wear her smartwatch and bring an iPod, mostly to take photos of the animals at the Humane Society camp. But Kretsch-Ward appreciates that camp creates an opportunity for kids to escape from the online world.

"It's important that they shut down from technology [because] that's their whole life," she said. "I love that the Animal Humane Society camp is a way for her to get away."

And that is what camp is all about, said Michel Tigan, vice president of YMCA camp operations and adventure.

"We believe camp is a place where time is slowed down, and the focus is about teaching children to be where their feet are in nature,"

Help for first-time campers

Going to camp for the first time can be scary for some kids. Camp staffers are trained to help children and teens feel comfortable, but here are some things parents and soon-to-be campers can do to ease the transition:

Start small. If your child is nervous about being away, André Phillips at the Bakken Museum recommends starting with a half-day or full-day camp and working up to an overnight camp. Tour a camp. If possible, tour a camp with your child. It can make leaving home less daunting for campers. Bring a friend. Having a buddy along may make kids feel more comfortable when everything else is new. Get in the habit. Start limiting screen time and spend a few nights away from home (hello, Grandma and Grandpa!) before attending camp. Don't 'save' your child. Yes, going to camp can be daunting for kids, but it also can be a unique opportunity for growth and discovery. If your child seems a bit nervous, don't try to contact them constantly or pick them up early. Instead, help them focus on the exciting aspects of camp and reassure them (and yourselves, if necessary) that staff members are certified to care for children. Children will learn to overcome challenges if they are given time to adjust to a new environment. "We all get nervous about new experiences, but if we never tried something new, we would miss out on some of the best opportunities in life," said Tigan of the YMCA. "It might feel like you're saving them, but what you're really reinforcing is that they can't take care of themselves."

Mary Ellen Ritter is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.