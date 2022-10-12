Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was shot to death in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of W. Thomas Avenue and N. Grotto Street, where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Fire Department medics took the man to the hospital, where he soon died, according to police. Officials haven't released the man's identity.

No arrests have been announced, and police haven't offered a possible motive for the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

This is the city's 29th homicide so far in 2022.