A man was shot in Minneapolis on Friday, in front of his two young children, according to law enforcement.

A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department said officers found the man on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue in his car. He had been shot four blocks away, and a woman drove the vehicle four blocks before police found him.

The toddlers were in the back of the car, and "thankfully, the children were not injured," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in the emailed statement. Police were still confirming the exact ages of the children.

When police arrived around 5 p.m., they found the 31-year-old man with life-threatening wounds. He was later transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The statement said police believed the shooting happened after "an altercation," but offered no other details. No arrests have been made.