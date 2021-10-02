A man died from gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis' Lind-Bohanon neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to 911 reports of gunfire at 10:16 p.m. near the 4600 block of N. Aldrich Avenue. A resident on the next block reported that a man was in their yard saying he had been shot, police said.

Officers found the man nearby and he was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The man was awake and responsive when taken to the hospital, but died several hours later, police said. No arrests have been reported. The man's death marks the 75th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database. Like many cities across the nation, Minneapolis and St. Paul have experienced a heightened number of shootings, fatal and nonfatal, in the past couple of years. Both cities are on track to break homicide records this year.

The highest number of homicides in Minneapolis was 97 in 1995. There were 84 last year and 83 in 1996. Before the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd, 2019 saw 48 homicides in Minneapolis. St. Paul has had 29 homicides this year. The record of 34 was set in 2020 and 1992. In all of 2019, there were 31 homicides in the city. Anyone with information about Friday night's homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

In Brooklyn Park on Saturday, police were investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday night in an apartment building.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of 78th Avenue N. Police located and arrested a juvenile suspect, who had three handguns. The victim, who was shot in the upper torso, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

David Chanen

Correction: Earlier versions of the article gave an incorrect total for homicides in Minneapolis this year.