Firefighters rescued a man from a burning duplex in north Minneapolis Monday night by breaking a first floor window and pulling him to safety.

Crews arrived at the 2½-story structure on the 3100 block of Russell Avenue N. just before 9 p.m. to find heavy fire showing from the front of the residence, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

Firefighters provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. The man was reported to be in critical condition, Rucker said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768