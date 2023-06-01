Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts related to an attack on Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in an elevator in her D.C. apartment building earlier this year.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and two counts of assaulting law enforcement, U.S. District Court records show.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 15 in front of James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District court in D.C.

Hamlin was arrested after the Feb. 9 incident and indicted in late March.

A spokesperson for Craig did not immediately comment.

A U.S. Capitol Police criminal complaint detailed Hamlin following Craig into an elevator and then blocking her from leaving. When Craig attempted to get around Hamlin, the report said Hamlin punched Craig and went on to grab her collarbone. Craig got away once she threw hot coffee at her attacker.

The attack was not considered politically motivated. Hamlin has a long criminal history. His defense attorneys said in a previous court filing that Hamlin has "experienced mental illness and homelessness" and "struggled with substance abuse as a means of self-medicating his mental health symptoms for many years."

The judge ordered a presentence investigation, which is standard.

Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.