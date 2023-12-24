Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting Saturday night on Lake Street in south Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E. Lake Street about 7:40 p.m., police said in a statement. There, they found the man severely wounded and he later died.

Also hit was a 29-year-old woman, who was taken to HCMC, according to police. "A nearby apartment building was hit with gunfire as well," the police statement said.

Also respondering were the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit police. The response included a State Patrol helicopter. Any identification will come from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities continute to investigate to determine what led up to the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made.