A man jumped from a pontoon into a western Minnesota lake and died in an effort to rescue his dog, authorities said Monday.

The death, described as a suspected drowning, occurred about 1:15 p.m. Saturday on South Lake Lida, located about seven miles east of Pelican Rapids, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

The who died was identified as Eric Fife, 48, who lived near the lake. The Sheriff's Office said the dog survived the ordeal.

Fife entered the water with a seat cushion designed to be used as a flotation device, while the dog did not have a life jacket for canines, said Sheriff's Lt. Greg Seim.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Fife and friends were boating on the lake, when the dog jumped in the water, and he went in after his pet.

"Moments later, it became apparent to his companions that Mr. Fife was in distress and struggling to stay above water," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

One of the friends entered the lake and pulled Fife and the dog back into the boat, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was begun.

Upon the boat's arrival at a lake access point, emergency responders took over lifesaving efforts, but Fife died at the scene.