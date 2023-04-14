Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A male was mauled by four dogs outside a Brooklyn Center home and left with bites on "a majority of his body," officials said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon behind a house in the 5700 block of N. Halifax Avenue, police said.

Responding officers deployed a nonlethal round and struck at least one of the dogs, which sent all four of the animals from the backyard into the residence, according to police.

"The victim had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on a majority of his body," a statement from police read.

Emergency responders did an immediate ventilation procedure on the victim before he was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate surgery, the statement continued.

The victim is looking at several weeks in the hospital, said police, who have yet to disclose what prompted the attack. Police also have not released the male's age, whether he lives at the home or who owns the dogs.

All of the dogs were transported and quarantined at Pups Under Police Security (PUPS), an animal holding facility in Maple Grove for Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Crystal, Maple Grove, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale.

The future of the dogs will be determined after they undergo a dangerous dog evaluation, according to police.