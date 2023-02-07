Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was found dead Monday in an SUV in a parking lot in Newport, and police are investigating it as a homicide, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A call came in just before 11 a.m. reporting an "unknown medical situation" regarding a man in the Newport Transit Center parking lot, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s dead and slumped over in the driver's seat of the SUV. While the manner of death is under investigation, there is no indication it was random, Perkins said Monday. Perkins declined to comment on additional circumstances of the death, but said the man had obvious signs of trauma.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with investigating at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy, and has yet to release the man's name and exact cause of death.

Perkins asked anyone with information to call the detective handling the case at 651-430-7884.