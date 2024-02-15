Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man died after being stabbed in an apartment Wednesday night in St. Paul's North End, and a woman was brought in for questioning, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers went to an apartment building on the 1300 block of Western Avenue N. about 10:30 p.m. after getting a call about a stabbing. Police found the injured man and called paramedics. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The name of the man has not been released.

A woman who was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing was taken to police headquarters where she was questioned by investigators, Ernster said.

Members of the department's Forensic Services Unit processed the scene in an attempt to learn what happened.

This is the second homicide this year in St. Paul.








