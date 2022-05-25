ST. CLOUD — An adult male who was fatally shot here Tuesday evening marks the city's first homicide of the year, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Officers responded to to a shooting at a residence in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue S. at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head, Oxton stated in a news release issued midday Wednesday. The man was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities believe the suspects left in a vehicle after the shooting. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle connected to the suspects on the east side of the city at about 9:45 p.m., the release states.

Police do not believe this is a random incident. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.