A man was killed in a Saturday morning motorcycle accident in Ramsey, Minn., when he collided with a moving truck.

Police and medical personnel responded about 9:30 a.m. to a crash between a motorcycle and a U-Haul truck on the 15400 block of St. Francis Blvd NW. in the Anoka County suburb of Ramsey. A woman driving the truck northbound on St. Francis Boulevard tried to make a U-turn when the truck was struck by the man on the motorcycle who was also traveling northbound, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Responders attempted live-saving measures on the man, however, he was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The woman driving the truck was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.